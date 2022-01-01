ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State to start upcoming spring semester in person

By Jared Weaver
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at Penn State University will be beginning the upcoming Spring semester in person as planned. Penn State Leadership made the decision based on advice given from Penn State’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center (COCC) that the current conditions don’t warrant a move to remote learning, according...

