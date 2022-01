LSU is hiring Joe Sloan, who served as the interim coach for Louisiana Tech, as its quarterbacks coach, sources confirmed to Geaux247. Sloan served the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, but now will work under new LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who is the pick for Brian Kelly to call plays in Baton Rouge. Yahoo's Pete Thamel was first to report the news.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO