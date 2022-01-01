ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 22:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazleton, IN
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
City
Seymour, IN
City
Warren, IN
City
Tippecanoe, IN
County
Parke County, IN
County
Fountain County, IN
County
Warren County, IN
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
County
Vermillion County, IN
City
Ridgeville, IN
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#County Road#Wabash River#High Water#Extreme Weather#Elliston
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy