New Galaxy S22 Ultra leak confirms it’s the new Galaxy Note

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago
The Galaxy Note’s triumphant return is closing in, although the next Note might not actually be called the Galaxy Note 22. For the time being, we’re calling it what everyone else calls it: Galaxy S22 Ultra. That’s the largest Galaxy S22 version that Samsung will launch in mid-February, and the only one that will feature an S Pen stylus. Unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the successor will come with a built-in S Pen, just like all the Galaxy Notes that house their S Pens. As a result, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a Note design, one that has leaked over and over. After seeing a press render a few days ago, we now have the best possible look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s a new press render leak that shows everything, and it comes from a reliable source.

We’ve been talking about the Galaxy S22 Ultra “Note” design for a few months. The first rumors sounded like wishful thinking from diehard Note enthusiasts who were still mourning the Note 21. They said the Galaxy S22 Ultra would feature a built-in stylus, effectively becoming the new Note handset.

Then, more and more reports offered the same claims. Soon enough, the first unofficial renders emerged, pointing out the obvious differences between the regular Galaxy S22 models and the Ultra version.

Weeks before the press renders started showing up online, we heard the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will feature flat screens and rounded corners. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will supposedly have a display with curved edges, rectangular corners, along with flat top and bottom edges.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra press render

Given all that, anyone seeing the Galaxy S22 Ultra could mistake it for a genuine Galaxy Note phone. The Note design is unmistakable at this point. And it’s a design that Samsung can’t really change. The presence of the stylus forces Samsung to build the smartphone this way.

Well-known leaker Evan Blass posted the new Galaxy S22 Ultra press render that you can see at the top of this article. Unlike the recent press render leak, this one shows the phone from both the front and the back, confirming all the previous design rumors.

And yes, the rear camera module features a different design than last year. The four camera sensors and the flash aren’t built into a metal frame to protect their integrity. Instead, each camera protrudes through the rear-facing matte glass.

Even the color matches the previous leaks, and that includes the stylus. The S Pen comes in black, just like it did before. But the top part, the one that you see when you tuck the stylus inside the phone, has the same color as the handset.

Samsung will confirm all these leaks and press renders come mid-February when it unveils the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

