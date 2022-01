NEW BRITAIN – As positive covid-19 cases rise in the state during the holiday season, residents that wish to get tested can do so for free at various locations. The state announced Tuesday the positivity rate reached 14.98% for coronavirus cases over the past day, the highest recorded. Of the 38,395 tests administered, 5,753 were positive. There are 963 residents in hospitals across the state with covid, which according to state officials is more than quadruple the amount since November.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO