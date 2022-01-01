Blues' Brayden Schenn: May return Saturday

Per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Jim Thomas, St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn seems to be unavailable for the Winter Classic Saturday night in Minneapolis. He didn’t take warmups. Schenn has been day-to-day with an upper-body injury since the middle of December, but many were hopeful he could...
They say good things come to those who wait. For Brayden Schenn, that was certainly true early in his career. Schenn made his debut with the Los Angeles Kings in 2009, was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, dealt with a handful of significant injuries and played in 17 NHL games over three seasons before that first career goal came.
Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza was with the team in New York on Thursday and did test with the team. It’s not known if he accompanied the team to Boston, where they’ll play New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. EST. Paul Hamilton has more:
Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
MINNEAPOLIS -- "STATE OF HOCKEY." The words are everywhere at the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, wrapped around an outline of Minnesota. That is what will be celebrated when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE). Target Field, home...
The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
The Boston Bruins will have some new-look lines when they finally return to game action on Saturday, including Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak being reunited. Coach Bruce Cassidy explained his thinking on Friday.
Couturier week to week for Flyers with upper-body injury; Carter in COVID-19 protocol for Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Chicago Blackhawks. Jujhar Khaira could return to play against the Nashville Predators on Saturday (2 p.m. ET;...
The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
Sundqvist (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's Winter Classic against the Wild, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Sundqvist will not miss a third consecutive game as he has been deemed healthy in time for Saturday's contest with the Wild. The 27-year-old center has battled through injury and illness this season, but he will strive to reclaim his role in the Blues' middle six now that he's healthy again.
Comments / 0