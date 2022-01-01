ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Campaign aims to honor all-Black female WWII unit

By Newsy Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PIZhm_0daEjMqF00

Thousands of women from all ethnic backgrounds served in World War II, with their contributions and bravery often being overlooked.

But there's a new push to give recognition 75 years later.

The Women's Army Corps (WAC) all-Black 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion members are among those women who served.

"To understand the story of the 6888th, we have to understand what was going on in the country at the time," said Army Col. Ret. Edna Cummings. "In the United States, Jim Crow segregation was the law, so the military was segregated not only by race but also by gender."

The "Six Triple Eight" was the first and only all-Black WAC unit deployed overseas during WWII. Under the Command of Maj. Charity Adams, the 850-member group, was first sent to Birmingham, England, in 1945.

Their mission was to sort years of backlogged mail stacked in warehouses — millions of letters and packages sent to U.S. soldiers and other personnel.

"The chain of command said, 'If we don't clear this backlog, the troop morale is going to remain low because that vital communication was lost to and from the United States,'" Cummings said. "The letters weren't making it to the troops, and the troops could not send letters home — so nobody at the United States knew what was going on."

As Allied forces drove across Europe, ever-changing locations hampered mail delivery to service members.

The task was a logistical nightmare, with many letters addressed to familiar names like John Smith, or simply "Junior, U.S. Army" or "Buster, U.S. Army."

Alva Moore Stevenson's mother, Lydia Esther Thornton, was a member of the Six Triple Eight. An Afro-Mexican woman, Thornton, chose to join the Black unit over a white team when given the option.

"Just having to imagine, wherever you were serving in the European Theater, and you weren't hearing from your family," she said. "I can't imagine."

Implementing a highly-effective system, the women processed about 65,000 pieces of mail per shift, amounting to 195,000 pieces per day.

"Because of the racial segregation, they were self-sustaining. So they not only had to figure out how to direct the mail and to sort the mail and to route the mail, but they also had to be self-sustaining," Cummings said. "In Europe, the Six Triple Eight had to set up their city, a mini-installation. They had to feed themselves, take care of their vehicles, drive themselves. So there was little help."

Given a six-month deadline, they finished in three, all while fighting racial and gender discrimination.

Their pioneering service paved the way for women like Cummings, leading the campaign to recognize the unit with Congressional Gold Medal. She helped create a documentary on Six Triple Eight's story.

"Regardless of gender, race, color, creed, ethnicity, the 6888th performed above and beyond. They did something that no one else could do," Cummings said. "The 6888th broke records, mail-sorting records."

A staunch advocate of the campaign, Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, introduced the bill in the Senate, where it passed unanimously. He says their efforts ensured that people like his mother and father could communicate during the war.

Only six women from the 6888th are alive today.

"It's important to us because it honors our mom and what she stood for, which was the love of country, love of family," Stevenson said. "I wish she would've been here, but I know she would think it's a lot of, much to do about nothing. But I wish she would've been, been here for this."

In the House, 17 more co-sponsors are needed for legislation for a vote.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Retired general warns US military could lead coup after 2024

A retired general has warned that the US military could lead a coup after the 2024 election if the results are unclear. Paul Eaton, a retired US Army major general and an adviser to the progressive group VoteVets, told NPR earlier this week that “the real question is, does everybody understand who the duly elected president is? If that is not a clear cut understanding, that can infect the rank and file or at any level in the US military”. “We saw it when 124 retired generals and admirals signed a letter contesting the 2020 election,” he added.Maj Gen...
MILITARY
Fox News

Former Black Hawk helicopter pilot Jana Tobias on posing for Pin-ups for Vets: ‘I still can't believe it's me'

Jana Tobias was eager to suit up in a completely different way. The veteran, who served in the Army as a Black Hawk pilot, is one of 12 women who swapped their uniforms and combat boots for ‘40s style dresses and high heels, for the 16th annual Pin-Ups for Vets 2022 calendar. The award-winning nonprofit, founded in 2006 by California resident Gina Elise, raises funding to support hospitalized and deployed troops.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Moran
TIME

3 Myths About Pearl Harbor, According to a Military Historian

Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, killing some 2,400 American servicemen and leading the U.S. to enter World War II. And 80 years later, myths and misunderstandings persist about what President Franklin Roosevelt called “a date which will live in infamy.”
MILITARY
Telegraph

How one secretly intercepted cable could have prevented Pearl Harbor

It was 07.48am on a Sunday morning when Guy C. Avery, an engineer for the US Navy, first heard the sound of a plane with a curiously foreign-sounding engine. He was asleep in a bunk bed at the time, inside his bungalow, which he shared with his naval comrades. It was a comfortably warm morning in Honolulu, Hawaii, with a gentle breeze. Out of a mostly cloudless sky roared 350 Japanese planes, each branded with the flag of the red sun. At first, Avery assumed he was hearing the US Air Force conducting a training exercise. But after clambering out of bed to look through his window, he spotted a “Zero” – American slang for a Japanese fighter jet – firing from a machine gun down at people below. “It’s war,” he shouted across his still half-asleep dormitory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States Army#Sex Discrimination#Racism#The Women S Army Corps#Black Wac#The Command Of Maj#Allied#U S Army#The Six Triple Eight#Afro#The European Theater
MilitaryTimes

USS Montgomery blue crew CO and XO fired

The commanding officer and executive officer of the littoral combat ship Montgomery’s blue crew were relieved of command Thursday “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command.”. An official statement on the firing of the CO, Cmdr. Richard Zamberlan, and his second-in command, Cmdr. Phillip...
MILITARY
Army Times

Medal of Honor recipient Gary Beikirch dies at 74

Vietnam veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Gary Beikirch, who ran multiple times into the line of fire to administer first aid to wounded troops, died Sunday in Rochester, New York. He was 74. Beikirch was a medical aidman with the U.S. Army, who was awarded the Medal of...
MILITARY
BBC

Biden grants Medal of Honor to first black soldier since Vietnam

US President Joe Biden has bestowed the nation's highest military award on three soldiers, including the first black serviceman to receive the decoration since the Vietnam War. Army Sergeant Alwyn Cashe died of burns suffered while rescuing soldiers from a flaming armoured vehicle in Iraq. He also becomes the first...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
MilitaryTimes

Air Force enlisted promotions will run a bit differently in 2022

Enlisted airmen will navigate several changes to their career development and promotion processes in 2022 that aim to reward experience and critical thinking. The updates could also offer more flexibility for people who want to gain certain job skills or live in certain areas. Perhaps the most prominent updates are...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Times

Dick Marcinko, founding commander of SEAL Team 6, dies at 81

The founding commander of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team 6, Richard “Dick” Marcinko, died Saturday at his home in Virginia. He was 81. Mr. Marcinko is believed to have suffered a heart attack, according to his son, Matthew, as first reported by The New York Times. “Last...
MILITARY
Sand Hills Express

Bill aims to provide G.I. Bill benefits to Black WWII veterans

The G.I. Bill is largely credited with helping build America’s middle class after World War II — but that economic opportunity was wrongly denied to many Black veterans. Now, some members of Congress want to correct the historical error. Vanessa Brooks’ father Lawrence served in the Pacific during...
MILITARY
KEYT

WWII veteran who was member of ‘Buffalo Soldier’ unit dies

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A World War II veteran who was one of the last living members of an all-Black cavalry regiment has died in Florida. Steve Lewis was 99. The president of the NAACP chapter in Manatee County, Florida, confirmed Lewis’ death. Lewis entered the U.S. Army in 1943 and was initially assigned to the 9th Cavalry Regiment in Texas. The unit had gained fame after the Civil War by patrolling the American frontier, and its members were known as “Buffalo Soldiers.” The Army deactivated the 9th Cavalry in 1944, and reassigned Lewis to the Army Transportation Corps in Casablanca, where he helped supply war materials to the front in Italy, France, and Germany.
MILITARY
Blue Ridge Muse

America’s lockstep march towards civil war

With a week left before Christmas, we face a time when COVID-19 is surging again, along with increases in hospitalizations and deaths. Mother Nature is laying waste to parts of America, particularly in the Midwest, and now we are now learning America is closer than ever to civil war. Say...
POLITICS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy