ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - Get Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Report, the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on December 31, 2021 that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta's 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 25 individuals hired by Sarepta in December 2021. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 19,175 shares of Sarepta's common stock, and in the aggregate 9,900 restricted stock units ("RSUs"). The options have an exercise price of $90.05 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Sarepta's common stock on December 31, 2021 (the "Grant Date"). One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee's option will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Grant Date and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying each employee's option will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee's continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting dates.

One-fourth of the RSUs will vest yearly on each anniversary of the Grant Date, such that the RSUs granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee's continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting date.

About Sarepta Therapeutics Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com . We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact: Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052 iestepan@sarepta.com

Media Contact: Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566tsorrentino@sarepta.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

NASDAQ:NLOK (Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) Investor Alert: Kyros Law Is Filing Legal Claims On Behalf Of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:NLOK, Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:NLOK, Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching. The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VSAT, RC, MCFE, ABTX; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) - Get ViaSat, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Viasat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ARMSTRONG FLOORING ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO ABL AND TERM LOAN FACILITIES; RECEIVES $35 MILLION CAPITAL INFUSION; ANNOUNCES PROCESS FOR SALE OF THE COMPANY AND CONSIDERATION OF OTHER STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) - Get Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Report a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, announced it has successfully amended its ABL Credit Facility and Term Loan Facility today. These amendments, which received unanimous support from the Company's ABL and Term Loan lenders, provide certain covenant modifications under the Company's ABL and Term Loan facilities through June 30, 2022.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) reported a stock repurchase program of 500,000 shares. Medalist Diversified shares climbed 22.6% to $1.25 in the after-hours trading session. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) said it submitted a New Drug Application to the...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Cambridge, MA
Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
Cambridge, MA
Business
City
Cambridge, MA
TheStreet

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("REFI" or "the Company"), a leading institutional lender to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 of $0.26 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on January 14, 2022 to the common stockholders of record on December 31, 2021. After paying the quarterly dividend, the Board of Directors believes that the Company will have distributed 100% of distributable earnings for the year ending December 31, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

CBD Global Sciences Announces Retirement Of Over $9 Million In Outstanding Debt

DENVER, CO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), "CBD Global" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced (August 12, 2021) debt restructuring involving the retirement of over CDN$9 million in outstanding debt through the issuance of 8,908,876 Common Shares at an issue price of $0.1575 per share and 318,688 Series A preferred shares at an issue price of USD$14 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

LK Investor Alert: Kyros Law Is Filing Legal Claims On Behalf Of Luckin Coffee (OTC:LKNCY) Formerly (NASDAQ: LK) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Luckin Coffee (OTC:LKNCY) formerly (NASDAQ: LK) that it is filing legal claims against the company for possible securities fraud violations committed by Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK). Due to recent events, investors have lost millions of dollars invested...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Sarepta Therapeutics#Srpt#Board Of Directors#Nasdaq Listing Rule#The Grant Date
MarketWatch

Biogen shares slump after Samsung Biologics denial of buyout report

Biogen shares slumped 5% in early premarket action after Samsung Biologics called a media report it was about to buy the U.S. company "not true." The brief statement didn't elaborate on what was inaccurate about the Korean Economic Daily report which said Biogen could be purchased for about $42 billion, which boosted the Alzheimer drug maker stock by 9% on Wednesday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Alnylam Comments On FDA Approval Of Leqvio®, The First SiRNA (RNAi Therapeutic) Approved To Reduce LDL-C

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today highlighted the significance of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of Leqvio ® (inclisiran), the fourth small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy (or RNAi therapeutic) approved in the U.S., and the first and only to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (also known as "bad cholesterol" or LDL-C). Leqvio is indicated in the U.S. as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) who require additional lowering of LDL-C. Alnylam scientists discovered inclisiran and published the first clinical data. Alnylam also supported early clinical development. As of January 2020, Novartis has obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize inclisiran under a license and collaboration agreement. Novartis AG continues to develop inclisiran and commercialize Leqvio worldwide, with Alnylam eligible to receive tiered royalties between 10 and 20 percent on global sales.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

SBTX FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important January 4 Deadline In Securities Class Action - SBTX

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX) : (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Silverback's December 3, 2020 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (2) between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 4, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. F/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important January 18 Deadline In Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - DNA, SRNG

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DNA) (SRNG) between May 11, 2021 and October 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 18, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy