LAWRENCE, Kan. – In an added contest, No. 6/6 Kansas (10-1) will open 2022 playing host to George Mason (7-5) on Saturday, Jan. 1, at 4 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. With it not being part of the season-ticket package, tickets are available at a reduced price and parking is free for the New Year’s Day game. Here is more information on the contest.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO