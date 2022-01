To avoid a climate disaster, the entire world needs to change the way it does business. It’s hard to overstate the extent of the shift that’s required. We need new ways to grow food, make things, move around, generate electricity, and heat and cool our buildings, all without releasing greenhouse gases. What the world needs right now is a new, clean industrial revolution, so we can reach net zero by 2050.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO