ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Astrology and How the Stars Made Me Smarter

By MYA ABDELWAHAB
The Fordham Observer
The Fordham Observer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It was junior year when my friend Nicole and I decided to sit in the back of our physics class. The front of the class was too loud for me to focus and I thought I’d learn more there. Nicole asked me what my sign was and I fearfully responded with...

fordhamobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatelaine.com

Your 2022 Horoscope: A Look At The Year Ahead

Similar to how meteorologists analyze and predict weather patterns, astrologers also map out the future by observing patterns between earthly events and the ways celestial bodies move. In many ways, 2022 gives the impression of being less intense astrologically than 2020 and 2021. But everything requires context: how astrology manifests...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Experience the Biggest Transformations in 2022

Consider the symbolic concept of being eclipsed by someone (or something) that looms large, and you’re not far off from the meaning of an eclipse in astrology: It’s a time when you’re pushed to surrender a bit of control to the cosmos and buckle in for a transformative journey. Thanks to the final eclipse season of 2021, which ushered in a new cycle of eclipses along the Taurus-Scorpio axis, those two zodiac signs, in particular, are poised to experience big-time changes over the next two years.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Gemini Full Moon Will Have The Biggest Impact On 4 Zodiac Signs

When a full moon is taking place, you can almost always expect things to become far more intense. Emotions are heightened, tensions rise, and there’s a strong sense that something is about to change. Believe it or not, there’s a reason everyone tends to act a little wild under the full moon. This is when the moon is forming an exact opposition with the sun, setting the stage for a battle of wills. In astrology, the moon rules over your inner world while the sun rules over your outer world, which is why a full moon tends to reveal some major truths. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the December 2021 full moon the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — the truth might just set you free.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

2022 Will Be Such A Lucky Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Jupiter

Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun And Moon#Cancer
chatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For January 2022

The astrological skies are a flurry of activity, much like the post-holiday season. There is a time crunch, a pile of work to get back to and a melancholy that comes at the end of a long vacation. Jan. 1 finds Mercury entering Aquarius, where it will extend its stay as it turns retrograde on Jan. 14― often a time of review, readjusting and waiting things out.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Sun-Journal

Scorpio: An energetic approach will help you build a better life Let go of the past

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Vanessa Hudgens, 33; Sophie Monk, 42; Beth Orton, 51; Dee Wallace, 73. Happy Birthday: A liberated attitude will help you prepare for unexpected changes this year. Rise to all occasions, and display your ability to adjust. Use your resources to overcome any obstacle and turn it into an opportunity. Rely on your intuition, not what someone tells you. Think and do for yourself. Honesty is the quickest path to peace of mind. Your numbers are 9, 17, 22, 24, 37, 41, 46.
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 13

Early Monday morning, action planet Mars enters Sagittarius, marking a shift away from the single-minded focus that characterized Mars in Scorpio and toward a way of doing things that is adventurous and open-ended. Later on Monday, communication planet Mercury enters Capricorn and encourages us to let go of any wishful thinking so that we can see our lives for what they really are: difficult and unfair, but lovely, too. Then, at the end of the week, Saturday night brings a full moon in Gemini, sign of thought and communication. The tangled ideas you’ve been turning over and over in your head might now become clear. The feelings you’ve long struggled to express may finally demand to be spoken out loud.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Google
New York Post

Your 2022 horoscope brings a better year—find out major predictions

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) The year 2022 will bring you a major chance to heal and envision how you’d like your life to grow in the decade to come, Aries. You’ll find that you are being divinely guided by a loving universe as you reflect on the past, learn the lessons you’ve needed and prepare for a bright new chapter to begin. May until October will be the most magnificent period of the year for you, as you are ready for a great rebirth. You’ll be extremely lucky in every way, so seize the day and create the life you’ve always wanted!
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

The Last Week Of 2021 Will Inspire These 3 Zodiac Signs To No End

You’re close to the finish line, because the final week of 2021 is here. This year was filled with trials and tribulations, but it also represented the beginning of a brand new journey. Luckily, that journey is far from over and the best has yet to come, especially for the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 27, 2021. Earth signs, it’s your time to shine, so light up a sparkler and celebrate.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The 1 Day In 2022 You Can Expect Only Good Things To Happen, According To Your Zodiac Sign

New year, new astrology — and with that, a whole lot of new chances for greatness. The astrological transits from the last two years have been challenging, to say the least. (2020 and 2021, sorry, but please leave and never come back.) But the great thing about the planets is that they simply never stop moving, which means that nothing will ever stay the same. In fact, there will be so much change in the upcoming year, that every zodiac sign will experience a major positive shift throughout the next 365 days. The best day of 2022 for your zodiac sign only further promotes that.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning December 17, 2021. The coming months will be a favorable time for you to redefine the meaning of the term “sacred” and to deepen your relationship with sacredness. To spur your imagination, I offer three quotes: 1. “Recognizing the sacred begins when we are interested in every detail of our lives.” —Buddhist teacher Chögyam Trungpa 2. “When you notice something clearly and see it vividly, it then becomes sacred.” —poet Allen Ginsberg 3. “Holiness begins in recognizing the face of the other.” —philosopher Marc-Alain Ouaknin.
LIFESTYLE
Allure

Aries Horoscope 2022: What the Stars Predict for You This Year

Hello, Aries, and welcome to 2022! Remember, you're the first sign of the zodiac, and as a result, insist on getting your way (and usually do). But, dear ram, if your love life feels at a stand-still lately, that should change when Venus goes direct on Saturday, January 29. When Venus, the planet of romance, is retrograde, working through relationship issues can feel like navigating your way out of quicksand. Thankfully, the planet goes direct just in time for Valentine's Day, so be your bold Aries self and tell your crush or partner exactly what you want this year.
TRAVEL
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, January 2022

The sun in Capricorn finds you focus on money, your belongings, and on an emotional level, your sense of comfort and security. One might expect this means you don’t want to shake things up, but as a Sagittarius, you’re always up for a new adventure! Calculated risks can bring big rewards, and if it doesn’t work out, at least you had fun trying!
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
LIFESTYLE
Anchorage Press

Free Will Astrology

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Historians disagree about the legacy of Jimmie Carter, who was President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Was he effective or not? Opinions differ. But there's no ambiguity about a project he pursued after his presidency. He led a global effort to eliminate a pernicious disease caused by the guinea worm parasite. When Carter began his work, 3.5 million people per year suffered from the parasite's debilitating effects. Today, there are close to zero victims. Will 2022 bring an equivalent boon to your life, Aries? The banishment of an old bugaboo? A monumental healing? I suspect so.
LIFESTYLE
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 29 through Jan. 4

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Historians disagree about the legacy of Jimmy Carter, who was President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Was he effective or not? Opinions differ. But there's no ambiguity about a project he pursued after his presidency. He led a global effort to eliminate a pernicious disease caused by the guinea worm parasite. When Carter began his work, 3.5 million people per year suffered from the parasite's debilitating effects. Today, there are close to zero victims. Will 2022 bring an equivalent boon to your life, Aries? The banishment of an old bugaboo? A monumental healing? I suspect so.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, & It’s Asking Us To Step Into The Light

The thing about predicting the future is, the moment you speak one into being it becomes a notion that is already past. What transpires after prediction, after ambition, is anybody’s guess — subject to the holy chaos that is the human world. All we can do is honour what we know, what has come before, and what it taught us. We know that we enter the year 2022 with a nod to the Sun and the equinoxes because the year 2022 is a solar year based on a solar calendar. With this in mind, we move toward the new year with reverence for the solstice and what our time with the night has restored in us.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

What will the new year bring based on your star sign?

According to Allure, Aries will experience financial uncertainty early into 2022. Not to fret, however, as Venus will enter your sign in May, where life will level up again. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will also enter Aries, bringing this star sign blessings in their love life. Taurus. Ruling planet...
ASTRONOMY
POPSUGAR

Here's What March's Worm Moon Will Mean For Every Zodiac Sign

Every month's full moon is unique in what it brings into your life. There's a new one every month (and on rare occasions, sometimes two), each with a story to tell, a meaning behind its name, and its own special way to affect you. With the way the universe works, though, each moon has a different effect for each zodiac sign, and it's all about understanding the stars, the spirits, and how they all work together. March's moon is called the worm moon, and here's everything you need to know about it for 2022.
LIFESTYLE
The Fordham Observer

The Fordham Observer

New York City, NY
322
Followers
870
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Observer is the award-winning student newspaper based at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center Campus in Manhattan. Follow for coverage of news, arts, sports, photos, videos, opinions, and more.

 https://fordhamobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy