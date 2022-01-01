Safeguarding your pipes from this weekend’s extreme cold

TULSA, Okla. — Frigid temperatures are a concern for homeowners in the Tulsa region.

Preventing pipes from freezing tops the list. FOX23 talked with residents who are gearing up for their first real taste of winter this weekend.

David Robison is not taking any chances this weekend. We caught up with the busy dad as he was exiting a local home improvement store with a large load of dry firewood.

“Right now our heater’s kind of acting a little squirrely, we’re not quite sure,” he explained, “we just want to make sure we’ve got plenty of wood to go.”

Robison is not the only one preparing for frigid temperatures.

“If it gets really cold,” noted Tulsan Bill Davis, “the water in the faucet will freeze, and it’ll expand, it’ll bust your pipes. If you put these on there, it protects it from the outside.”

When asked if he’s prepared for the drastic drop in temperatures, which includes a bone chilling wind chill factor, Davis had this to say:

“You know you think you are until it comes, you go wow I wasn’t ready for this.”

There are steps you can take ahead of time to protect the pipes in your home.

“So, you want to make sure your faucets are covered outdoors,” explained Dusty Hicks, a manager at Home Depot. “We have different types of faucet covers for that.”

Hicks says that for anything that’s in an exterior wall, that could freeze, you want to look and see if that has a copper pipe, which would need to be protected.

He says heat cables and pipe insulation wraps can help.

Exterior faucets are also a concern:

“If you have faucets that are on an exterior wall,” he said, “keep the water dripping, that will keep the water moving through the lines, so it doesn’t free up, so that helps.”

Other tips from State Farm include keeping your thermostat set at the same temperature during both day and night.

