Burien, WA

Learn how to paint New Year’s fireworks this Sunday at free online class

 1 day ago
Artist Naomi Benson and host Devrim Ozkan will be guiding participants through some tempera painting of New Year’s fireworks at this Sunday’s free online class hosted by the Burien Arts Association.

Saddle in for some fun time to reflect on the past year as we enter the new one.

This class is designed for children but we believe there is something for all ages!

To participate, log on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at 3 p.m. to:

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.

