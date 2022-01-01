ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples Daily News

Naples Winter Wine Festival returns in January to make a 'profound difference' for children

The 2022 Naples Winter Wine Festival, under the theme “Twenty Twenty Twogether,” runs Jan. 28-30. The 22nd annual event marks a return to an in-person format after the team pivoted to a virtual presentation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fundraiser, since its 2001 inception, has raised nearly $220 million for the Naples Children & Education Foundation.
NAPLES, FL
woay.com

ACE Adventure Resort hosts Polar Plunge for New River Humane Society

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – ACE Adventure Resort is also welcoming in those brave enough to dip their feet into the cold water at ACE Lake as part of the resort’s own Polar Bear Plunge, and one that goes out to a good cause– raising funds to help the animals at the New River Humane Society.
ANIMALS
eastcountymagazine.org

18 wine tastings

November 8, 2014 (Ramona) – ‘Tis the season to be merry along the Holiday Wine Trail, featuring wineries on the Ramona East End Loop. You can take the tour December 13 or 14 from 12-5 p.m.
davestravelcorner.com

Idaho Winter Happenings

Thanks to snow-packed backcountry covering over 18,000 acres, Idaho is known as one of the best places to ski or snowboard in North America. But if slopes and chairlifts aren’t your jam, you can find plenty of outdoor fun in the Gem State—from family-friendly to thrill-seeking and everything in between.
IDAHO STATE
963xke.com

City hosting Winter Solstice walk/ride and bonfire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails, the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department and Fort Wayne Trails are partnering to present the Winter Solstice Walk/Ride and Bonfire on Tuesday, December 21 at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free for this event that will begin at Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Rd. Participants are asked to gather at the Wolf Family Learning Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
northernexpress.com

Snowshoes, Vines & Wines

Explore easy to moderate trails, & then warm up with a beverage on the Terrace Patio. Snowshoe rentals will be available.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
ourquadcities.com

Take a walk in Brayden’s Winter Wonderland

The weather outside may not be too frightful so far this holiday season, but a 12-year-old boy in west Davenport is still finding a way to make celebrating delightful. For the past eight years, Brayden Mildren has transformed his yard at 915 Idaho Avenue into Brayden’s Winter Wonderland. Brayden’s...
LIFESTYLE
fargounderground.com

FROSTIVAL: Candlelight Trail Walk

Take a scenic stroll around Viking Ship Park with a trip through Mary’s Tunnel! Stick around for a bonfire, food, and games. The winner of the MBA Snow Sculpture Competition will also be announced. Free, Ski, and snowshoe rentals will be available.
LIFESTYLE
Renna Media

Sixth annual Berkeley Heights Winter Walk

Thousands of families from Berkeley Heights and surrounding communities gathered downtown on Saturday, December 4th for the sixth annual Berkeley Heights Winter Walk. Set along Springfield Avenue, over 75 Berkeley Heights businesses and civic groups gather and create a winter wonderland of fun for the community to enjoy. A popular...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
funcheap.com

First Day of Winter 2021: San Francisco Walking Tour Day

It’s the first day of winter, so why not celebrate and head outdoors to explore this beautiful city. San Francisco City Guides hosts free walking tours on the winter solstice. Although the tours are free tips for your host are greatly apprecaited. First Day of Winter. Tuesday December 21,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
York Dispatch Online

A holiday classic: Mulled wine recipe is a winter warmer

Whether you call it glögg, gluhwein or mulled wine, this aromatic sipper is a holiday classic and a great winter warmer. If you’re looking for a good how-to, CK Mondavi and Family winery, the fourth generation of Napa Valley winemakers, is sharing their favorite recipe, created by Derek Kwong of Barkeep SF, for Mondavi Mulled Red Wine.
RECIPES
northernexpress.com

Smoke & Porter Public House

An elevated dining-out experience on Traverse City's east side. Whether you’re a camper or not, if you are from Northern Michigan, you probably have fond memories of sitting around a campfire on a beach or in your own backyard around a cozy wood fire — either roaring or glistening with dying embers — captivating your senses with its intoxicating aromas of smoke and its elemental beauty. Henry Bisson fell under the spell of wood + fire at a young age and now recreates that memory every day in his kitchen, to the delight of his guests at Smoke & Porter.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Martha's Vineyard Times

Wine and dine

Feeling like giving yourself a gift after the holidays? Join La Soffitta in Vineyard Haven for an Italian wine dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 6 pm, and prepare your taste buds for a dazzling culinary experience. Food and wine pairings and menus vary for this $100 event. Call 508-687-9448 to make a reservation.
RESTAURANTS
mocoshow.com

Winter Solstice Guided Labyrinth Walk & Campfire Tuesday in Bethesda

12/21 Update: The event is almost full and participants must be registered (no walk-ins accepted or allowed) Montgomery Parks will be hosting a Winter Solstice Guided Labyrinth Walk & Campfire this Tuesday at the Locust Grove Nature Center at 7777 Democracy Boulevard in Bethesda. You can register for the event here.
BETHESDA, MD
Coast News

Taste of Wine’s Top 10 wines of 2021

A parade of wines for our annual “Top 10 Wines” list is positioned around my computer on Christmas eve. These wines have made the cut from hundreds of other wines with reams of paper scribbles from online and in-person wineries, wine shops, wine departments in supermarkets, hotels and restaurants.
DRINKS
citysuntimes.com

Save The Date: 29th Annual Winter Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival

Thunderbird Artists announced that ceramicist Sumati Colpitts will return as a featured artist for the 29th Annual Winter Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival, scheduled for Jan. 14–16. The event will bring together more than 150 juried fine artists, musicians, wineries, distilleries and more. Colpitts, along with her husband,...
CAREFREE, AZ
The Guardian

Husky sledding, skiing and walking with wolves: 10 winter adventures to try around Britain

The Malvern Hills might not be the most obvious place for a dog-sledding adventure, but Arctic Quest, situated just outside Tewkesbury, offers thrilling rides and a chance to get fully involved with the pack. With only four people per session, visitors get plenty of hands-on time with the dogs, before learning how to “mush”, and embarking on a first brief ride. Once you’re feeling confident, the trails get longer and the dogs move faster, until you’re “mushing” at considerable speed. Afterwards, there’s a chance to swap stories over warming drinks around the campfire.
ANIMALS
thesandpaper.net

Tuckerton Seaport Open for Winter Walks

The Tuckerton Seaport is open for strolls along the decorated boardwalk on Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays through Jan. 16. The gift shop inside the Tucker’s Island Lighthouse is also open for last-minute shopping!. The kids can enjoy outside reindeer games, a scavenger hunt and a “Cookie walk” on...
TUCKERTON, NJ

