Fairleigh Dickinson beats St. Francis (Pa) 70-62

 1 day ago

Brandon Rush had 22 points as Fairleigh Dickinson broke its season-opening 10-game losing streak, getting past St. Francis (Pa.) 70-62 on Friday night.

Sebastien Lamaute had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson (1-10, 1-0 Northeast Conference). John Square Jr. added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Oscar Berry had 11 points.

Maxwell Land and Josh Cohen each had 15 points for the Red Flash (4-9, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

