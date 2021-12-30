ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Chick-fil-A Reveals Most-Ordered Menu Items Across the US in 2021

brandeating.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChick-fil-A reveals the top 11 most-ordered menu items in various regions across the US for 2021 and, interestingly, for the most part, they sell more orders of Chick-fil-A Nuggets than their signature chicken sandwich. Additionally, waffle fries and soft drinks top the lists across the board at #1 and...

www.brandeating.com



