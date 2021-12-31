People’s Action for Clean Energy News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We hope that you and your family remain well in these challenging times. While 2021 has been difficult on many fronts, there is also cause for hope. Our national leaders understand the urgency of the climate crisis and are now making historic investments in clean energy and resiliency. There is no...

The Free Press - TFP

Illinois Green-Lights Emission-Heavy Power Plant Shortly After Passing Clean Energy Law

Illinois approved plans for a new natural gas power plant despite recently-passed legislation that is among the nation’s most ambitious clean energy laws. The plant, the Lincoln Land Energy Center, would emit more carbon dioxide than 800,000 automobiles annually under the permit approved by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration, The Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday. The natural gas plant along with two under-construction plants approved by the former Republican administration in 2018 would emit a whopping 12.7 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Clean energy was the No. 2 source of electricity in the US in 2020

Clean energy sources generated a record 834 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity, or about 21% of all electricity generated in the US in 2020, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported yesterday. That includes wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, and geothermal. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ccenterdispatch.com

Clean Heat: Stay warmer with clean energy

(Family Features) Winter is a perfect time to think about renovations that bring coziness and warmth to your home. For homeowners who live off the natural gas line, propane is an earth-friendly option that can reliably and efficiently deliver warmer air all season long.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

DOE announces $100 million for clean energy technologies

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced another $100 million for projects with new technologies to help reduce emissions, increase energy efficiency and modernize the grid. The funding comes from the DOE’s program — Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential (SCALEUP). Projects selected for funding must...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Is hydrogen ‘clean energy?’ Infrastructure law spurs fight

More than $8 billion in new federal funding for hydrogen development is fueling political disputes over what constitutes “clean energy” and underscores uncertainties over the fuel’s future in the fight against climate change. The funds — which come through the recently signed infrastructure law — also are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Xcel Energy (XEL) Strong on Capex and Clean Energy Plans

Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL).’s XEL planned investments in enhancing clean-energy generation capacity and infrastructure along with a consistent rise in its existing natural gas and electric customer base are key catalysts. In the past six months, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 0.2% against...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thurstontalk.com

Puget Sound Energy Raises Target for Expanding Clean Energy Goals

Puget Sound Energy submitted its plan for moving to more than 60% clean electricity by the end of 2025 and meeting its aspirational goal of being a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045. Having filed an initial draft plan with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) in October, PSE’s final Clean Energy Implementation plan (CEIP) filed December 17, further defines a course of action for clean electricity programs and investments for the next four years, aligning with policies established by Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA).
OLYMPIA, WA
lngindustry.com

Dover announces two acquisitions focused on clean energy

Acme, established in 1969 and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, US, and RegO, established in 1918 and headquartered in Elon, North Carolina, US, are well-established and growing providers of highly-engineered, mission-critical components and services that facilitate the production, storage, and distribution of cryogenic gases used in a diverse set of applications. The businesses supply engineered components such as valves, regulators, vacuum jacketed piping, fittings, safety devices, LNG fuelling components, and other specialty flow control devices to blue chip customers from a variety of end-markets exposed to high secular growth trends. Acme employs approximately 205 people and is expected to generate approximately US$70 million in sales in full year 2021, and RegO employs approximately 725 people and is expected to generate approximately US$210 million in sales in full year 2021. Acme has generated double-digital average annual revenue growth (excluding impact of acquisitions) over 2018-2021, and RegO has delivered annualised growth in the high-single digits over the same period. Both businesses grew in 2020. The acquisitions are expected to be accretive to Dover’s consolidated EBITDA margins, with additional significant synergy potential from leveraging Dover’s operating scale and capabilities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Senior Tories demand energy bills cut to tackle cost-of-living crisis and rising ‘fuel poverty’

Senior Conservatives are warning of a cost-of-living crisis that will push more families into “fuel poverty” unless Rishi Sunak acts to cut soaring energy bills.Five ex-ministers are among a group of 20 MPs and peers echoing Labour’s call for VAT to be axed on bills that are predicted to soar to a record £2,000 a year from April.The Net Zero Scrutiny Group of Conservatives – which is sceptical about measures to tackle the climate emergency – also wants the removal of environmental levies on domestic energy.The call heaps further pressure on the chancellor to find billions of pounds to head...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cheddar.com

Heliogen Goes Public to Scale Up the Renewable Energy Revolution

Renewable energy company Heliogen has gone public via a SPAC merger with blank check company Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. on the NYSE. Joining Cheddar, founder and CEO Bill Gross went into why he felt the end of 2021 was the best time to get into the public markets. "If you think of the Industrial Revolution and the digital revolution, this renewable revolution is probably going to be as big or larger than that," he said. "So we're going to use this capital to scale our business, to meet more customer demand, to do more projects in parallel, and to scale our research and development to continue to drive down the price to be competitive with fossil fuels."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Energy bills: £2m fund to help families tackle rising fuel costs

Emergency payments totalling £2m are to be made available to those "severely impacted by the fuel crisis", the Department for Communities has said. Gas and electricity prices in Northern Ireland have risen significantly in the past number of months. The scheme, which opens for applications on 6 January, is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wired UK

A Clean Industrial Revolution Is the Only Way to Hit Net Zero

To avoid a climate disaster, the entire world needs to change the way it does business. It’s hard to overstate the extent of the shift that’s required. We need new ways to grow food, make things, move around, generate electricity, and heat and cool our buildings, all without releasing greenhouse gases. What the world needs right now is a new, clean industrial revolution, so we can reach net zero by 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
Inhabitat.com

Largest energy company in the US is monopolizing solar power

An investigation carried out by Floodlight and the Miami Herald has found that the leading energy company in the U.S. is trying to influence energy policies in its favor, hurting the rooftop solar industry in Florida. The investigation says Florida Power & Light, the largest energy company in the country, is pushing policies that will overturn the current rooftop solar power reward program.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wnax.com

Mid American Energy Request for Natural Gas Payments Delayed

When Texas froze up last February during the polar vortex, it sent a sharp spike in natural gas costs across much of the country. Many gas utilities are still trying to recover those excess costs from their customers. Mid American Energy was before the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Flint Journal

State to study landfill gas, human and animal waste, as ‘renewable natural gas’

State energy regulators will spend the next six months studying Michigan’s potential to harness greenhouse gases that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere. The Michigan Public Service Commission will establish a workgroup to study current and potential new sources of what’s called “renewable natural gas” and figure out how much energy could be generated to heat homes. The bigger goal is to determine the potential for greenhouse gas reductions by capturing the methane that emanates from landfills, human and farm animal waste, crop residues, and food waste as part of efforts to reach the state’s goal to have a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
par-newhaven.org

Campaign to Replace Off-Road Gas Engines

Do you enjoy the smell of leaf blowers or lawnmowers in the afternoon? How about the sound which can equal the decibels at close range of jackhammers? If you don’t like it, think about the lawncare worker who has to put up with it for 6 or 8 hours a day.
CARS

