ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Hardee's Debuts New $5 Meal Deals

brandeating.com
 5 days ago

Hardee's debuts new $5 Meal Deals, which offer an entree, small fries, and a small drink for $5. Available for a...

www.brandeating.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Might Want To Think Twice About Ordering Arby's Roast Beef

Arby's first rose to fame because of its popular roast beef sandwiches. The fast food chain was founded in 1964 by brothers Leroy and Forrest Raffel. According to Funding Universe, the two brothers saw the writing on the wall that the fast food industry was about to blow up, and they thought it made sense to dive into the beefy business venture head first.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss Cheese#Cheese Sandwich#American Cheese#Food Drink#Hardee#The Big Cheeseburger#Chili Dog
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Burger King's New Value Meal Is Only $5

Burger King plans to enter the new year with a whole new way of operating. According to USA Today, the fast food chain plans to overhaul their menu and cut out several items in order to increase efficiency, particularly in the drive-thru. Since this summer, the chain has also embraced new digital options, including more modern ways to order food, and they remodeled their restaurants in order to stay competitive in the market — one that they are currently falling behind in, according to Eat This, Not That!. And now, the next series of changes may be more value, as the King plans to roll out a new value meal to the tune of $5.
RESTAURANTS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best New Year’s Meals to Order Online, From Chef-Driven Brunches to Dinners for Meat Lovers

The 2021 finish line is on the horizon. After spending the last few months of festive decorating, holiday gift shopping, online deal hunting and dinner party hosting, it’s no wonder that New Year’s meals often end up as an afterthought. You can Frankenstein something from the remaining ingredients you have in the pantry or grab whatever’s still edible at the store — or you can cook smarter (not harder) going into 2022 and order a New Year’s meal online instead. Some of the best meal subscriptions and online grocery services will bring a gourmet meal to your doorstep with the same...
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Get 16 Free Meals from HelloFresh With This New Year’s Resolutions Deal (Limited Time Offer)

If you’re keeping tabs on that calendar of yours, you know that 2021 is coming to a close. That means a brand new year is right around the corner, and with it always comes an onslaught of “new year, new you” messaging from everyone, from your personal trainer at the gym to your mother-in-law. This year, instead of being pulled in a million different directions for what you “could” or “should” be and feeling the need to set unrealistic goals for yourself, we’re looking to put control back in your hands. Instead of a crash diet post-holidays or a sudden drastic...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNBC

Chipotle adds meatless chorizo to its menu for limited time

Chipotle is launching plant-based chorizo nationwide for a limited time, starting Monday. The option is the first meatless-protein item since the chain added tofu-based sofritas in 2014. The food item, which was tested in Denver and Indianapolis, is certified vegan and contains 16 grams of protein per serving. Chipotle Mexican...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Is Hardee’s open on Christmas Day 2021?

Is there anything better than not having to cook on a holiday? We think not. And sometimes that means hitting up the closest fast food drive thru, especially if we are talking about Hardee’s. But what exactly are we loving at Hardee’s right now? We always love the Really...
RESTAURANTS
brandeating.com

Mint Chocolate Shake Returns to Arby's

The Mint Chocolate Shake is back at Arby's for a limited time to round out the winter. Arby's Mint Chocolate Shake features their vanilla shake base blended with mint syrup, finished with whipped topping, a chocolate drizzle, and crushed Andes mint pieces. Prices vary but you're looking at around $2.79...
FOOD & DRINKS
Griffin Daily News

Enjoy a traditional New Year's meal

According to Southern tradition, New Year’s Day dinner will bring fortune in the year to come. Some traditional New Year’s foods include collard greens, black-eyed peas, cornbread, and hoppin’ John. Top the meal off with a cherry pie-filled pineapple upside down cake. Rum and Cola Holiday Ham.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Arby's New Sandwich Includes 3 Different Meats

If you enjoy large, meat-based sandwiches and deep-fried sides, you'll want to head over to your local Arby's. This fast food chain with the famous slogan, "We have the meats," is revered for its roast beef sandwiches, but you can find a bounty of other meat-heavy choices on the menu.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy