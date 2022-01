Our winter storm is very much on track with high impacts expected today. Road conditions will go from wet/icy/snow to all snow for most of the metro by mid-morning. Travel will continue to get worse all morning. A mixture of freezing rain/sleet/snow is expected the through 8am, then all snow rest of the day. For the KC Metro 2-5" snow plus 1/2" sleet. Heaviest snow is expected across northern Missouri 5-8".

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO