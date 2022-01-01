CU Buffs linebackers coach lost everything in Marshall Fire

An unprecedented fire is wreaking havoc through the Boulder area in Colorado, causing great damage and destruction. One Colorado football coach shared just how destructive things are. Mark Smith, an inside linebackers coach for the Buffaloes, tweeted on Thursday night that his family lost every material possession they had due...
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins had a very nice building block season in 2021. The 58-year-old head coach led UCLA to a promising 8-4 season in 2021. The Bruins earned a Holiday Bowl berth this season, though were unable to play in the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
One week after losing its cornerbacks coach to Pac-12 rival Oregon, Colorado has replaced him with Oregon’s former cornerbacks coach. On Friday, CU and head coach Karl Dorrell announced that Rod Chance has been hired to coach the Buffs’ corners. Chance spent the past two seasons in that role with the Ducks.
Michigan State and Pitt faced each other in a highly entertaining Peach Bowl on Thursday, but that wasn't the most intriguing matchup in Mercedes-Benz Stadium that night. No, that honor belongs to two fans who battled each other in a fight that was bizarre from start to finish. The brawl...
BOULDER, Colo. — Hours before the first snowstorm of the 2021-22 winter season could provide a safety blanket over Colorado's front range, the most devastating wildfire in the state's history rolled through Boulder County. "We woke up like a normal day yesterday and the family got together and we...
The Colorado men’s basketball team has played without the rotation pieces the Buffaloes were expecting throughout the season. The Buffs’ roster was left shorthanded over the summer when newly-arrived transfer Mason Faulkner left almost as soon as he arrived, transferring yet again to Louisville to leave CU coach Tad Boyle with just 12 scholarship players for the 2021-22 campaign.
Colorado ended 2021 by landing its first commitment for 2023. On Friday afternoon, Kam Bizor, a defensive lineman from Houston, announced his verbal commitment to the Buffaloes. A 6-foot-3, 240-pounder from Yates (Texas) High School, he is the first player to commit to CU for the 2023 class. At this...
Former Southern California defensive line coach Vic So’oto is coming to Boulder. On Thursday, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell announced he has hired So’oto to coach the Buffaloes’ defensive line. So’oto, 34, is a former NFL player who spent the past two seasons coaching the defensive line...
The already undermanned Ohio State Buckeyes lost another player in Saturday’s Rose Bowl due to targeting. Per Ohio State beat beat writer Dan Hope, defensive end Jack Sawyer was ejected after a hit up high on Utah QB Cameron Rising. Sawyer also lowered his head when delivering the blow....
One Ohio State football player who has announced his apparent retirement was more than happy to sound off on coaches and fans during the Rose Bowl. One of the best things about Twitter is that it can be a medium that provides individuals instant access to share their thoughts. That’s true for fans, athletes and coaches alike.
The worst-case scenario has arrived for Karl Dorrell and Colorado. In the span of 8 days, the Buffaloes have had both their top defensive player — cornerback Christian Gonzalez — and now their top offensive player — budding star wide receiver Brenden Rice both announce their decisions to enter the transfer portal.
Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes has agreed to become the defensive coordinator at Memphis, according to a report Saturday night from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.
Barnes, who served as the Buckeyes' interim defensive coordinator most of the season, replaces Mike MacIntyre, who was hired by Florida International on Dec. 9. Barnes will be the Tigers' fourth defensive coordinator in five seasons.
Another one of Colorado’s best football players is leaving the program. On Saturday, receiver Brenden Rice, a rising sophomore, announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He has three years of eligibility remaining. CU has had 13 scholarship players put their names in the transfer portal since...
A top-five safety in the 2023 recruiting class will make his college commitment live Saturday on CBS Sports HQ at 12:15 p.m. ET, as four-star defensive back Peyton Bowen prepares to choose between Notre Dame, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Baylor. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
