Jim Harbaugh has made plenty of headlines over the course of the college football season. Referencing General Patton earlier in the season, he set the tone for what was to come. The Ted Lasso wannabe made it sound like this might finally be the year Michigan beats Ohio State and then they went and did it, en route to the College Football Playoff. Finally, Harbaugh was making headlines for all the right reasons.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO