Dylan Mabin: Enters COVID protocols

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
There's been lots of chatter over the last couple of days regarding the Chicago Bears' next possible head coach. Of course Matt Nagy still needs to be fired first and he could always be back next year thanks to the crazy decisions in the Bears' front office that happen on a consistent basis.
ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by his family through former […]
The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
Former Illinois and New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday shortly after being taken into custody by authorities in Alabama. A husband and father of two, Foster was 31 years old. An official at the Pickens County, Alabama, Medical Examiner & Coroner's Office would not comment on...
As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
When asked about whether he had thought about being a part of the Seattle Seahawks long-term plans on Thursday, Bobby Wagner responded fairly simply, “…obviously there’s going to be some changes and whether or not I’m part of those changes, I don’t know.”. Wagner has...
Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
The Kansas City Chiefs notched their sixth straight AFC West title after trouncing the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Things didn’t start too well for the Chiefs, but clearly, they have righted the ship heading into the NFL Playoffs. Getting a distraction is the last thing Patrick Mahomes needs right...
Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a notable week for the Steelers, as their fan base came to realize that this could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game. Roethlisberger admitted to reporters that all signs are pointing...
While the Minnesota Vikings wll be without quarterback Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Packers won’t exactly be playing at full strength either. On Friday, the Packers ruled out star cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game. The Pro Bowl cornerback was recently activated...
The lifeblood of the Alabama Crimson Tide offense this season has been wide receiver Jameson Williams. The former Ohio State player has torn up every defense he’s played against, being quarterback Bryce Young’s main target all season. Williams has been on kickoff return duty this season as well...
Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
Comments / 0