Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Questionable for Week 17

 1 day ago

Jackson (back/shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers,....

CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
SportsGrid

Courtland Sutton is questionable to play Sunday for the Broncos

Courtland Sutton is questionable to play Sunday for the Broncos, Aric DiLalla of the team’s official site reports. As of right now, the Broncos are saying that Sutton has an illness, but the team is currently going through a COVID-19 outbreak, and it’s expected that Sutton may have contracted the virus. The team and Sutton are waiting for the test results to come back and confirm that possibility.
NFL
numberfire.com

Broncos' Melvin Gordon (thumb, hip) questionable for Week 17

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (thumb, hip) is questionable for Week 17's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gordon was limited in practice each day this week and is questionable to face the Chargers on Sunday. Our models expect Gordon to handle 12.4 carries and 1.9 receptions for a Broncos offense missing several of its starters due to health protocols. Javonte Williams (knee) is also questionable.
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

X-Factors Week 17: Chargers Vs. Broncos

There really isn’t any other way to put the Chargers‘ loss against the Texans last week other than it was absolutely terrible. They controlled their own destiny, and at least last week they only had to beat the Texans to continue to control their fate. The worst part about it is the Texans are also one of the worst teams in the NFL. Put everything aside with injuries and covid because both teams had issues with it, the performance and effort were unacceptable.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Broncos’ Drew Lock Likely To Start Week 17

If the Broncos are to stay alive in the AFC playoff chase, they will need to do so with their backup quarterback. Starter Teddy Bridgewater is still dealing with a concussion, so Drew Lock is expected to start (Twitter link via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport). Bridgewater was carted off...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 17 injuries: Jimmy Garoppolo doubtful; Lamar Jackson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire questionable

As NFL teams battle for their playoff lives with Week 17 on the horizon, the squads are also fighting the dreaded injury bug and the Omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeping across the entire NFL. The Washington Football team has taken a major hit with that, as starting running back Antonio Gibson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He's out for Sunday. The 49ers may not have Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's critical game against the Texans, as Garoppolo has been listed as doubtful with a thumb injury. The Ravens are hoping that Lamar Jackson can suit up against the Rams after missing Baltimore's last two games.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Set to miss Week 17

Chubb (shoulder/illness) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Chargers with the Broncos expected to place him on the reserve/COVID-19 list later Friday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports. Denver already has nine roster members residing on the list, which will grow to 11 with the looming additions of...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL

