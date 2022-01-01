ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson University Groups Create Care Packages For Members Unable To Go Home For Holidays

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Recognizing that some members of the Towson University community are unable to go home for the holidays and the winter break, several offices around the campus have created care packages to address needs such as food insecurity, emergency shelter information, health care and mental health services, as well as suggestions for low- and no-cost activities.

The university’s Counseling Center partnered with the Center for Student Diversity, the International Students & Scholars office, Housing & Residence Life, and the Division of Student Affairs to put together the packages, which also include affirmation cards.

Photo Credit: Towson University

“We will be distributing care packages and resource guides for students who may find themselves feeling lonely or in need of support this winter,” G. Wei Ng, staff psychologist and diversity coordinator for the Counseling Center, said in a statement. “Additionally, there will be in-person programming in January where students can connect with each other to ward off feelings of isolation and loneliness over the long winter break.”

The university plans to continue in-person programming and events, such as movie and game nights, in January to help those individuals feel less isolated.

Students who chose not to get a care package but would like a copy of the resource list can call the Counseling Center at 410-704-2512 or the Division of Student Affairs at 410-704-2055.

From Jan. 6 to 27, the university’s FoodShare program will be open by appointment on Mondays and Thursdays, and a remote pickup model will be available. Those wishing to schedule an appointment should email foodshare@towson.edu .

