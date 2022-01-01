ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Police Warn Citizens To Not Ring In New Year With Celebratory Gunfire

By Nick Starling
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3TcY_0daEfuz500

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As many people ring in the new year by watching fireworks shoot up in the sky, police will be on the lookout for those shooting bullets in the air.

The Fort Worth Police Department wants to remind people if they’re caught firing guns into the air, it comes with a charge of $4,000 and up to a year in jail.

“It just makes it unsafe not just for the individuals that may be around but the individual it may hit,” said Officer Buddy Calzada, Fort Worth Public Information Officer.

Texas Representative Armando Martinez knows all too well the consequences of celebratory gunfire when he was hit back in 2016 going into 2017.

“Immediately I felt something hit me on the head and you can see I do have, still have the scar here from when it occurred and it felt like a sledgehammer hit me over the head. I thought right away maybe it had been a firework that had exploded maybe hit me but as I felt the welt and I looked at my hand and I saw some blood on my hand and I was a victim of celebratory gunfire.”

Luckily, he recovered, but many others can’t say the same.

The problem is so bad in some parts of Dallas that neighborhood leaders like Ola Allen, President of the Marsalis Park Home Owners Association, wanted to do something about it, “We decided this year, enough is enough.”

Allen said they are hiring a couple police officers to catch those who do this illegal activity, “Stray bullets are just everywhere and it could have been worse,” said Allen, “We realize our city can’t do it all.”

Besides hitting a person, the bullets can land on houses or cars, causing thousands of dollars of property damage.

The best thing you can do according to police is to put the guns away and celebrate safely.

“Some people think well then I’ll just fire it into the ground, we’ll you deal with the process of maybe it ricocheting so just stay away from gunfire,” added Calzada.

If you see someone firing off bullets into the air, police say to call your local police department.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Shut Down Alleged Chop Shop

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Friday, Dec. 31, Dallas Police shut down an alleged chop shop after discovering several stolen vehicles on a Dallas property. On New Year’s Eve, a Texas DPS safety helicopter traced the stolen vehicle to a property near the 800 block of JJ Lemmon Road. The helicopter crew spotted several other vehicles and notified the Dallas Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force of their discovery. A disassembled vehicle found at an alleged chop shop in Dallas. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) Patrol officers obtained consent to search the 120 acre property and discovered about 32 disassembled stolen vehicles. The Dallas Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force is investigating this incident and charges may be forthcoming.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Video Shows Arlington Townhome Explosion

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 viewer Liz Weaver sent in a video she captured from her Vivint 24-hour Playback of an explosion that destroyed an Arlington townhome, plus photos the morning after showing the aftermath.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Denton Police Seek Public’s Help In Early New Year’s Day Hit-And-Run Investigation

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect who fled the scene after striking and injuring a woman with their vehicle. The incident happened at about 3:35 a.m. on N Loop 288 near Mingo Road on Jan 1. The victim, 37, and her friend were changing a tire on the shoulder lane of northbound N Loop 288 when a vehicle struck the victim. The driver did not stop and continued driving north. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are working to determine the make and model of the suspect’s vehicle. It was described as a white SUV, possibly a 2007-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe or Yukon. The vehicle is missing its passenger side mirror and housing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 940-349-8181 and reference incident #21155072.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

‘We Heard A Big Boom’ Explosion Destroys North Arlington Townhome

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An explosion and fire destroyed a two-story townhome under construction in far North Arlington early New Year’s Day. The call came in around 1:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Viridian Village Drive near North Collins Street. Upon arrival, the Arlington Fire Department discovered that a building under construction was on fire.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Information Sought In Dallas Fatal Hit-And-Run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public for help finding a truck allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run just as the new year began. On Jan 1 at about 12:00 a.m., police said a gray 2017 Ford F150 with Texas license plate MWL-6627 was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident at 2600 Commerce Street. Vehicle Crimes Detectives are searching for the pictured vehicle. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding the owner or location of this vehicle is asked to contact Det. Jason Massey #8465 of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0012 or via email at Jason.massey@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Celebratory Gunfire#Guns
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Man Arrested After Allegedly Taking Girlfriend’s Vehicle & Two Children

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a man on Wednesday night after he allegedly took his girlfriend’s vehicle and children without her consent. At about 10:14 p.m., Fort Worth Police Department – West Division officers were dispatched to the Ridgmont Apartments at the 2400 block of Ridgmar Plaza after receiving a call that two children had been abducted.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

Body Found In Vehicle Pulled From Pond In North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead after first responders recovered a vehicle from a pond in North Fort Worth on Thursday, Dec. 30. Police, a Fire Department dive team, and three MedStar crews responded the scene along the 700 block of Riverflat Drive after reports of a sinking vehicle came in at about 1:20 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriff Releases Photos Of Suspect In Storage Facility Burglaries

PARKER COUNTY – The Parker County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information on a man they say is involved in a string of overnight burglaries. Stills from a surveillance camera show a man with distinctive tattoos suspected in a string of storage facility burglaries. (Credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Department) Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple burglaries on Wednesday night within a storage facility located in the 2500 Block of Fort Worth Highway. Authier said his said his office is currently working to identify what was stolen during the burglaries. Authier also said that a passenger car believed...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Garland Police ID Suspected Shooter In Triple Murder, Searching For 14-Year-Old Abel Elias Acosta

Reward Increased To $10K For Information Leading To Arrest Of Garland 14-Year-Old Capital Murder Suspect Abel Acosta GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have identified a 14-year-old boy wanted for allegedly shooting and killing three teens and wounding a fourth at a convenience store on Sunday, Dec. 26. Detectives said they have discovered evidence identifying Abel Elias Acosta as the suspected shooter and they are looking to arrest him. “It is typically not the practice of the Garland Police Department to release juvenile information, but due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public, the court has authorized the...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

1 Killed, 3 Injured In Helicopter Crash Near Houston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – One person is dead and three more are injured after a helicopter crashed northwest of Houston on Thursday, Dec. 30 according to state and federal authorities. A Bell 206B helicopter with four people on board crashed in a field in Livingston, Texas, about 70 miles...
LIVINGSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Memorial Services Today For 2 Victims Of Garland Gas Station Triple Murder

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two of the victims of a deadly shooting in Garland are being laid to rest today. Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyola, 16, and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia were all shot and killed at the Texaco convenience store along Walnut Street on the day after Christmas. Today, loved friends and family of both Noyola and Gonzalez will hold memorial services to remember their loved ones. It was a very emotional scene on Wednesday as a vigil in honor of Xavier Gonzalez. Those who knew him say he played football for Garland High School, loved the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed working in...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Seek Public’s Help IDing Suspect Involved In ‘Devastating’ Hit And Run Accident

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect and their vehicle involved in a “devastating” Dec. 24 hit-and-run. At about 10:08 a.m., a dark-colored SUV struck a woman as she walked in a crosswalk at 300 W Jefferson Blvd at Bishop Avenue. Dallas Police are seeking information about this SUV involved in a Dec. 24 hit and run. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) The victim was dragged for a “significant” distance then left in the street. The suspect then fled the area eastbound on Jefferson Blvd. Police said on Thursday that the vehicle involved is believed to be a dark-colored 2006 to 2008 KIA Sorento L or LX Package with step-rails on the sides. The suspect’s vehicle may have a handicap placard visible through the front windshield and a bumper sticker on the rear-windshield towards the bottom left. Dallas Police released new images of the suspect’s vehicle Thursday. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this offense is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or by email at kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 231184-2021.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
93K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy