FAA issues warning to travelers amid omicron surge: Delays will continue

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — The travel chaos continues for an eighth consecutive day Friday, with more than 1,600 U.S. cancellations as of 8 p.m. ET. The airlines have been grappling with the one-two punch of bad winter weather and a surge in crew COVID cases that have left them short-staffed, and forced...

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday, Jan 1, the FAA said that a combination of rising COVID-19 cases, weather, and seasonal traffic will likely cause travel delays in the coming days. Asked for comment on staffing issues, the FAA issued the following statement: “Weather and heavy seasonal traffic are likely to result in some travel delays in the coming days. Like the rest of the US population, an increased number of FAA employees have tested positive for COVID-19. To maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods.” The FAA has previously warned that staffing issues due in part to COVID-19 could cause travel problems. On Dec 29, a ground stop was put in place for a short time after one control tower was shut down due to staffing shortages caused by “multiple health and safety factors, including COVID-19.” The FAA offers an online tool where you can look up the status of air traffic control facilities affected by COVID-19.
