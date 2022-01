Tommy Dreamer is back in the fold at IMPACT Wrestling. Dreamer, who had been suspended due to insensitive comments he made during The Plane Ride From Hell Dark Side of The Ring, returned at a recent set of IMPACT tapings, we're told. Dreamer serves as an agent and producer on the show, and was not used in an on-screen capacity from what we understand. Dreamer was suspended for the duration of one taping, which is a little over a month's worth of tapings for the company.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO