Would Dallas close out 2021 with a Happy New Year? Or a Crappy New Year?

and Dalton Trigg

Dec 31, 2021

But you have to love Brunson's mindset, as he told Bally Sports Southwest, "It's just us. It's all we've got. It's all we need."

The Mavericks finish this long road trip on Sunday at Oklahoma City and then come limping home, and yes, to cross into 2022, maybe with a couple of roadie wins but still a victim of COVID, too.