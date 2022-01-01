ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOKING AHEAD: Utahns welcome 2022 with open arms

By Jordan Verdadeiro
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – “I think all of last year needs to be thrown away and just focus on the future,” says Hyrum Webster of St. George.

After a challenging year for many, locals say they’re excited for 2022.

“I’m just hoping to see more people become kinder to each other, and that our country can get back to normal, in all ways, politically and with the COVID,” says Dodie Beal.

“With the new year, I’m just pumped to spread my wings and fly,” says Rush Webster.

Mostly everyone agrees, the New Year should be a time to come together.

“We all have opinions and they are all valid opinions, but if we disagree it would be nice to say, ‘we agree to disagree’ instead of being so hateful,” says Jan Bush.

And welcome new beginnings.

“I’m expecting my third child on the way, I’m pretty excited about that, my dog just had babies too,” says Hyrum Webster.

“I’m looking forward to, two more great grandchildren a boy and a girl,” says Beal.

“You get to a certain age, and you realize what’s important in life and it’s not all the external things around you, it’s what you have with your family,” adds Beal.

“I just hope a lot of people find a lot of joy in their lives this year. Happy New Year,” says Stephen Ortiz.

