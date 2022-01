From the 1960s and 1970s, three-engine trijet aircraft were a common sight with many airlines. They served an important role. Three engines were more economical than four, but flight operations were not limited as strictly as twin-engine aircraft. With the rise in twins’ ability and the introduction of ETOPS regulations, the popularity of trijets decreased. For a long time, though, they formed a significant part of many airline fleets – especially in the US and in Russia.

