ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Stuhr Museum guests celebrate the new year early

By Hailey Mach
KSNB Local4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The new year was rung in a bit earlier today for guests at the Stuhr Museum. Family and friends of all ages visited the museum to take part in a variety of activities...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxford Eagle

Where to celebrate the New Year in Oxford

If you’re ready to end 2021 with a bang, or at least some good food and good wine, The Eagle has listed a few Oxford establishments that are open to the community and ready to ring in the New Year with you. Here is a short list of places in Oxford where you can have a good time:
OXFORD, MS
KSNB Local4

Glaciarium opens at Stuhr Museum

Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church put on a meal for those in the community, who may not have people to celebrate with this Christmas. Hastings couple draws in crowds for drive-by holiday light display. Animal shelters experience increase in returns. Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST. Animal shelters...
MUSEUMS
KSNB Local4

Outdoor skating rink opens at Stuhr Museum

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - New family-friendly entertainment has landed in grand island. The Stuhr Museum’s ‘Glaciarium’ welcomed its first ever guests Thursday morning to lace up their skates and glide across the slick surface. It’s not exactly ice either — the skating rink is made up...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
guttenbergpress.com

Celebrate the New Year as a French-Canadian

The St. Germain dit Gauthier-Coorough House is the latest tourist attraction on Prairie du Chien’s St. Feriole Island. It celebrates local history of the French-Canadian fur trade culture.
CELEBRATIONS
KSNB Local4

CNRA celebrates some big end of the year wins

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Central Nebraska Regional Airport has some good reasons to celebrate as the holiday season draws to a close. The first reason for celebration is how smoothly the 2021 holiday season went. One of the biggest reasons for the smooth sailing at the airport is that the weather has mostly cooperated with flights coming and going.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stuhr Museum#New York City#Arts And Crafts#Parade#Ksnb
skiddle.com

New Years Day 2022 Party with Gtown Desi & Guests

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) Gtown Desi's Annual New Years Day Party with Lehmber Hussainpuri. Info: Event cancelled due to strict Covid restrictions being put in place by the Scottish Government. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information.
CELEBRATIONS
WNCY

NYE & Holiday Fun

Holiday light displays and New Years Eve fun are all lined up part of the final days of 2021, and the first weekend of 2022! Plus a Packer/Viking matchup Sunday night at Lambeau Field is a great bonus too. 12/30…Winter Jubilee Light Show @ Titletown. 12/31…NYE Family Night @...
OSHKOSH, WI
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Children’s Museum seeking donations before new year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Children’s Museum is still on its way, but to begin construction of the facility as soon as possible, they’re asking people for donations. All funds raised before the end of 2021 could potentially be matched through the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
WTOK-TV

Midnight at the Museum happening New Year’s Eve

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum is hosting a celebration for the young at heart this New Year’s Eve. The first ever Midnight at the Museum will celebrate the end of the year and close the chapter on the first year of the museum being in the Queen City.
MERIDIAN, MS
KSNB Local4

Museums collect around 6,000 pounds of food for Salvation Army

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Three museums around central Nebraska were competing to see which location could collect the most canned food items — and they were all in it for a good cause. The Stuhr Museum, Hastings Museum and the Kearney Archway were taking part in the annual ‘Tri-City Food Fight’ where they asked people to donate unperishable food items.
HASTINGS, NE
elizabethton.com

Sycamore Shoals to host events celebrating the new year and old traditions in early 2022

Sycamore Shoals Historic State Park will host several events to celebrate the new year and Old Christmas traditions. On Jan. 1, the park is hosting a sold-out “First Footing,” a walking/hiking tour, where participants will gather at the Carter Mansion in Elizabethton and travel to several different areas, learning about each and their significance to the area. Those on the tour will get to enjoy the beauty of the Carter Mansion and learn about 18th century New Year, 12th Night traditions and superstitions such as first footing, queen’s cake, and the kissing bough.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
marketplace.org

One parade organizer welcomes their return this holiday season

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Parade organizers across America are seeing interest return ahead of the holiday season. Hobie Pileski,...
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy