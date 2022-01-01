Stuhr Museum guests celebrate the new year early

Sycamore Shoals Historic State Park will host several events to celebrate the new year and Old Christmas traditions. On Jan. 1, the park is hosting a sold-out “First Footing,” a walking/hiking tour, where participants will gather at the Carter Mansion in Elizabethton and travel to several different areas, learning about each and their significance to the area. Those on the tour will get to enjoy the beauty of the Carter Mansion and learn about 18th century New Year, 12th Night traditions and superstitions such as first footing, queen’s cake, and the kissing bough.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO