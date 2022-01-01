Long Island Lutheran trophy ceremony

Unicoi County resident Kevin Powers has qualified for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League’s largest tournament for a third straight year. Powers is set to compete at the All-American at Lake Hamilton, Arkansas, on June 2-4, 2022. The All-American, which started 38 years ago, was the first bass tournament to offer a $100,000 award for the winner. It is regarded as the toughest tournament in the world to win and just qualifying for the event has launched many successful professional bass-fishing careers.

