High School

Long Island Lutheran trophy ceremony

By Tanner Cook
Johnson City Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Long Island Lutheran Crusaders accept the championship trophy...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

High school roundup: Hilltoppers reign supreme in Sunshine Classic

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The beach life was the good life this week for Science Hill’s boys basketball team. Knocking off their fourth opponent in four days, the Hilltoppers defeated Kentucky’s Graves County 66-52 on Thursday at Seabreeze High to win the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic. Combining...
HIGH SCHOOL
State
New York State
Johnson City Press

High school roundup: Lady Indians advance to Tampa Christmas final

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Led by the sizzling offense of Hannah Frye, Dobyns-Bennett edged Florida’s Allen D. Nease 62-60 in Friday’s Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational semifinal play. Frye poured in 27 points with 14 of those coming in her team’s 16-point fourth quarter. Caroline Hill added 12...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Johnson City Press

38th Arby’s Classic revealed good and bad aspects for local hoops

As the calendar turns to a new year, the high school basketball season starts to get interesting. The 38th Arby’s Classic returned to many area hoops fans’ delight, and what was touted as one of the best fields on record certainly lived up to hype. Long Island Lutheran...
HIGH SCHOOL
Johnson City Press

Powers qualifies for third All-American tournament

Unicoi County resident Kevin Powers has qualified for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League’s largest tournament for a third straight year. Powers is set to compete at the All-American at Lake Hamilton, Arkansas, on June 2-4, 2022. The All-American, which started 38 years ago, was the first bass tournament to offer a $100,000 award for the winner. It is regarded as the toughest tournament in the world to win and just qualifying for the event has launched many successful professional bass-fishing careers.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell falls 5-2 to Arizona State

Freshman forward Justin Ertel scored his first collegiate goal, but Arizona State rallied for a pair of goals in the second period to take control of a game that it eventually rode to a 5-2 victory on Saturday night at Oceanside Ice Arena. Cornell (9-2-1) followed up its strong start...
SPORTS
Johnson City Press

Berkmar subdues Greeneville in late going

BRISTOL — Some 24 hours after gunning down one nationally ranked team, Greeneville ran out of bullets Thursday in semifinal play of the 38th Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall. Berkmar simply had too much for the Greene Devils, finally breaking free from a tight battle to claim a 71-50 victory and earn a berth in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. championship game opposite Long Island Lutheran out of New York.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast Tennessee players making noise in women’s college hoops

They’ve gone from starring on the local high school basketball courts to making an impact at the college level. Courtney Whitson, Alasia Smith and Jaycie Jenkins are putting up big numbers for their respective teams this season. Courtney Whitson Middle Tennessee State. Whitson, a Dobyns-Bennett alum, was the Johnson...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

