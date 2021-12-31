ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. vows Tide will repeat as national champions

By Erik Hall, The Tuscaloosa News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. made a bold statement immediately after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6 in Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.

Robinson vowed Alabama would repeat as CFP national champion. He made the statement on the podium after receiving the Cotton Bowl's most outstanding offensive player award, rushing for 204 yards on 26 carries against the Bearcats.

"We just know how to fight, man," Robinson said. "We know how to fight 'til the end. We know how to come together as a team, as a unit. Man, we're just warriors. We fight until the end with everything we do. That's why we're going to win the natty — repeat."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rXi8_0daEeDQz00
Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) walks off the field with the offensive MVP trophy after the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The College Football Playoff national championship is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

Alabama, ranked No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll , improved to 13-1 overall. The No. 4-ranked Bearcats ended the season 13-1.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. vows Tide will repeat as national champions

