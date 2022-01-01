ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

After 30 years, Mandarin Gourmet in San Luis Obispo closes its doors

By Ashton McIntyre
KSBY News
 1 day ago
Mandarin Gourmet in San Luis Obispo will close its doors for the last time on Friday.

Restaurant owners Eric and Elaine Truong tell KSBY they will be retiring after 30 years of business.

Patrons of the restaurant located in the Laguna Village Shopping Center came to celebrate their final day of business.

"Ah man, it was a shock. I saw it and had to come down and get takeout, at least today. It's too long of a line to get inside so I got takeout. I got my pho, some appetizers, and the pork ribs," said Kevin Rohloff.

Eric and Elaine say they look forward to what official retirement will bring into their lives.

