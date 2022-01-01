ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Hopkins County Records – Dec. 31, 2021

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Lazy F Investments LLC to A&L Business Properties LLC; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Jacob D. Spataro and Lauren Spataro to Roy E. King and Yvonne King; tract in the Jose Y’Barbo survey. Bob H. Neal to Corine Catherine Aycock and John Randell Aycock; tract in the...

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Park And Senior Center, Potential Economic Development Projects On Jan. 4 Agenda

Pacific Park and senior center projects as well as potential economic development projects are among the topics on the Sulphur Springs City Council Jan. 4 agenda. The City Council will first meet at 6:30 p.m. in executive session to consult with an attorney, discuss real property matters, and consider two economic development projects: one for D6 Inc. and one for a project described only as Project Superman. Afterward, the City Council will return to the Council Chambers on the first floor of Sulphur Springs Municipal Building (city hall) at 7 p.m. for the regular open portion of the meeting. Any action on items pushed forward from the closed session would be presented during the regular meeting.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Over 800 Active COVID Cases Reported For Hopkins County Over The Last 10 Days

3 Additional Hopkins County COVID Deaths Confirmed. COVID cases in Hopkins County have skyrocketed over the last 10 days, going from a total of 77 new cases from Dec. 1-14 to 899 new cases reported as of Dec. 28, 2021 – 835 of those cases were reported to still be active on Tuesday. Three additional Hopkins County residents’ deaths have also been confirmed by death certificate to have been caused by COVID-19, according to Texas Department of State Health Services COVID 19 dashboards and reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Construction of Fitness Court Enters Next Phase

Construction of a fitness court in Pacific Park enters the second phase this week with additional ground work. Crews were out working Tuesday morning, cementing a blue layer of the project to the concrete foundation. The project should really start taking off, now that the foundation has had the requisite month to set.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy