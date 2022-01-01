Hopkins County Records – Dec. 31, 2021

Pacific Park and senior center projects as well as potential economic development projects are among the topics on the Sulphur Springs City Council Jan. 4 agenda. The City Council will first meet at 6:30 p.m. in executive session to consult with an attorney, discuss real property matters, and consider two economic development projects: one for D6 Inc. and one for a project described only as Project Superman. Afterward, the City Council will return to the Council Chambers on the first floor of Sulphur Springs Municipal Building (city hall) at 7 p.m. for the regular open portion of the meeting. Any action on items pushed forward from the closed session would be presented during the regular meeting.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO