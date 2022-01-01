ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Fan Breaks Up a Fight During Las Vegas Bowl

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA fight broke out among spectators during the Wisconsin-Arizona State game earlier this week; however, the situation quickly de-escalated thanks to one tough-talking Badgers fan. Cellphone footage published by TMZ shows a number of Sun Devils fans shouting...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Wisconsin State
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
FOOTBALL
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Detained For Battery In Las Vegas, Jon Jones Reacts

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was detained for battery after an alleged hotel brawl in Las Vegas. TMZ Sports was among the first to report the news. Sonnen was given five misdemeanor battery charges after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a couple at the Four Seasons hotel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AllLions

Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Bowl#American Football#Tmz#Sun Devils#Badgers
411mania.com

Chael Sonnen Cited For Misdemeanor Battery Against Five People In Las Vegas

Chael Sonnen was detained and cited over the weekend for an incident in which he allegedly battered five people in a Las Vegas hotel. MMA Fighting reports that police in Las Vegas have confirmed the retired MMA fighter was given five citations for misdemeanor battery after being detailed on Saturday night following a report of a fight at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

Five-Star Plus+ CB Cormani McClain visiting 5 schools in the near future

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson Five-Star Plus+ cornerback Cormani McClain is really enjoying his recruiting process, but he is not close to a decision yet. “I’m still looking for a home,” he said Friday at the Under Armour All-American Game practice, where he was watching and supporting his friend and high school teammate Sam McCall.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Chip Kelly News

In a surprise bit of New Year’s Eve college football coaching news, things are looking rocky between UCLA and head coach Chip Kelly. According to Zach Barnett of FootballScoop, Kelly has just one year left on his contract and no buyout in mid-January. Barnett speculated that either side could decide to end the relationship and go their separate ways. Kelly can leave at no cost to himself and go elsewhere or UCLA can show him the door.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Report: Chael Sonnen detained, given multiple citations for battery in alleged Las Vegas hotel altercation

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen was reportedly detained by police officers following an alleged altercation at a hotel in Las Vegas. TMZ is reporting that Sonnen, 44, was detained by police on Saturday evening and given five citations for misdemeanor battery. Sonnen was not arrested, though TMZ’s report also includes video of what appears to be Sonnen being escorted out of the hotel in handcuffs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Big Lead

Two Fans Fight During Pitt-Michigan State Game

Michigan State and Pitt faced each other in a highly entertaining Peach Bowl on Thursday, but that wasn't the most intriguing matchup in Mercedes-Benz Stadium that night. No, that honor belongs to two fans who battled each other in a fight that was bizarre from start to finish. The brawl...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Michigan State Delivered Pitt an Incredibly Bad Beat and It Broke a Guy

Things looked so promising for Pittsburgh through 50 minutes of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Third-string quarterback Davis Beville was outplaying Michigan State's Payton Thorne and the Panthers' defense was thwarting both ground and aerial attacks. But then Mel Tucker's team did what it's done so often this magical season: kept on chopping in the form of a 21-point fourth quarter. Which was enough to win and cover the 3.5 points required by Vegas oddsmakers.
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Chael Sonnen, UFC Legend And ESPN Analyst, Cited In Hotel Brawl: Report

MMA legend Chael Sonnen was reportedly handed five misdemeanor battery citations in connection to an alleged brawl at a hotel in Las Vegas. TMZ shared video of the former UFC star and current ESPN analyst being detained on Saturday (December 18) night, but reported Sonnen ultimately wasn't arrested as police didn't personally witness the incident take place.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy