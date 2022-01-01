Obituary: Julia Marie Freyre

Julia Marie Freyre, age 57, of Alpharetta, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Julia was born May 5, 1964 in Alabama to Janie Enis Davis and Carl Webster Davis Jr.

Julia is survived by her husband: Robert Freyre; her daughter: Rachel Freyre; her son: Tristan Freyre; her father: Carl Webster Davis Jr.; mother: Janie Enis Davis; her brother: Mike Davis; sister-in-law: Angel Davis; nephew: Everett Davis; aunt: Betty King; uncle: Howard King and her cousins: Brett King and Jill (Yoshi) Mizumoto.

A celebration of life graveside service for Julia will be held Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Cullman City Cemetery.