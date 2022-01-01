Obituary: Patricia Ann Henderson

Patricia Ann Henderson, age 67, of Hanceville, passed away Wednesday night, December 29, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born July 16, 1954 in Cullman, Alabama to Charles and Vera Vivian Hathcock Nash.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother to daughter Michelle Henderson of Hanceville and Nicholas Henderson of Hanceville. And she was an amazing grandma to her sweet Chihuahua, Cisco.

She is survived by her daughter; grandson; her brother: Larry (Kathy) Nash; her nephews: Robert (Amy) Nash and Christopher (Tiffany) Nash; her great-niece: Jordan Nash; her great-nephews: Colton Nash, Lucas Nash and Levi Nash and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles.

After traveling to many states with her father’s military career, she graduated Hanceville High School in 1972 and would later earn two degrees in medical records and coding from Wallace State College. The career she was most proud of was building wire harnesses for rocket engines at Boeing/ULA for almost a decade.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Hanceville Funeral Home at 5:00 p.m. for family and 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for friends and family. Services will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home with interment at Good Hope Cemetery immediately afterwards. Barbara Trussel will be officiating.