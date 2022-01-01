Obituary: Sue Carol Hembree

A graveside service for Sue Carol Hembree, 74, will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 at Crossroads Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. on Monday prior to the service at Cullman Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Rodgers will officiate the service.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hembree family.

Ms. Hembree passed from this life on December 30, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born July 10, 1947 to Marvin Frances and Versie Lona McBrayer.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her parents: Marvin Frances and Versie Lona McBrayer; her brother: Danny Hembree and aunts and uncles.

Ms. Hembree is survived by her uncle and aunt: David and Diane Hembree; aunts: Mildred Hembree and Louise Tapscott and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.