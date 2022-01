The Porsche Boxster celebrates its 25th birthday this year, having made its debut in late 1996 as a 1997 model. It’s not an overstatement to say that this is the car that saved Porsche, which is hard to believe looking at the company’s success in the present day. At the time, Porsche’s model lineup was much more limited. The less loved 928 and 968 were discontinued in 1995, with only an aging air-cooled 911 carrying on after that until the Boxster’s arrival.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO