Thousands celebrate New Years Eve in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite a rise in Covid-19 cases, many New Years Eve celebrations around the Tampa Bay area were still a go, and that included activities and fireworks at St. Pete Pier.

There were several NYE festivities at the pier, including ice skating at Winter Beach paired with the official First Night celebratory fireworks show when the clock strikes midnight and FirstKIDS events as part of First Night in St. Pete, featuring a fun zone with activities and performers, followed by a special children’s fireworks show at 8 p.m.

For Lena Koshy and her family, it’s tradition to drive to St. Petersburg on New Years Eve. Her children were especially excited to see fireworks.

“This will now be going into our 11th year,” Koshy said.

New Years Eve celebrations in St. Petersburg happened as Florida broke its daily Covid-19 case record for the fifth time in seven days, with the CDC reporting more than 75,000 cases Thursday. On Friday, some people were wearing masks, others were not.

“I’m just happy people are socializing, having that year of anti-social behavior was sad, so however you go out I support it it’s just nice to see and be a part of,” Madison Connell said.

Koshy and her family are still happy to see people celebrating together.

“A little bit of trepidation with Omicron, but we’re cautious with our pod and easing back into life,” Koshy said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.