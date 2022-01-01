Laurinburg councilman Donald Rainer dies
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg councilman Donald Rainer died Tuesday, according to an online obituary .
Rainer died at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, according to the obituary. He was 69 years old.
A funeral will be held Saturday a noon at Galilee United Methodist Church in Laurinburg.
