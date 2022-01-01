ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Laurinburg councilman Donald Rainer dies

By Kevin Accettulla
 1 day ago

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg councilman Donald Rainer died Tuesday, according to an online obituary .

Rainer died at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, according to the obituary. He was 69 years old.

A funeral will be held Saturday a noon at Galilee United Methodist Church in Laurinburg.

