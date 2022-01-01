ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for A.J. Brown in his Week 17 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Miami Dolphins.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates as he leaves the field after a win against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for A.J. Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Brown's Tennessee Titans (10-5) play the Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Brown's 760 receiving yards (50.7 per game) are a team high. He has 57 receptions (94 targets) and four touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 19.4% (94 total) of his team's 485 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 14.1% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins are giving up 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Brown put together a 145-yard performance against the 49ers last week on 11 catches while being targeted 16 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Brown's 16 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 145 yards (48.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

