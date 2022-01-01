ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Miles Sanders in his Week 17 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Football Team.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) reacts as he takes the field before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Miles Sanders' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East rivals meet in Week 17 when Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) play the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Sanders has rushed for a team-leading 754 yards on 137 carries (50.3 yards per game) while scoring zero touchdowns.
  • He has added 26 catches for 158 yards (10.5 per game).
  • He has received 137 of his team's 483 carries this season (28.4%).
  • The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Sanders' 55.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 11.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Allowing 104.2 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Football Team have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Giants, Sanders racked up 45 yards on seven carries (averaging 6.4 yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Sanders has racked up 296 rushing yards (98.7 per game) on 49 attempts.
  • He has tacked on six catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

