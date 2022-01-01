Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Miles Sanders in his Week 17 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Football Team.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) reacts as he takes the field before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Miles Sanders' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East rivals meet in Week 17 when Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) play the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has rushed for a team-leading 754 yards on 137 carries (50.3 yards per game) while scoring zero touchdowns.

He has added 26 catches for 158 yards (10.5 per game).

He has received 137 of his team's 483 carries this season (28.4%).

The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Sanders' 55.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 11.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 104.2 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Football Team have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Giants, Sanders racked up 45 yards on seven carries (averaging 6.4 yards per attempt).

In his last three games, Sanders has racked up 296 rushing yards (98.7 per game) on 49 attempts.

He has tacked on six catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive