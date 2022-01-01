ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Saban Strikes Album Cover Pose With Cotton Bowl Trophy

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
Watch out college football fans—Nick Saban may have an album coming soon.

Jury is still out on his musical capabilities, but he sure can strike the right pose for the album cover, one that looks eerily familiar. Or, as Alabama football tweeted, "Déjà Vu."

As Crimson Tide players celebrated their Cotton Bowl victory against Cincinnati and lifted a sign that said "Title Bound," the 70-year-old coach stood with a tight-lipped facial reaction that starkly contrasted the celebratory scene around him.

Alabama walked away with a 27-6 victory after overwhelming the first non-Power Five team to reach the College Football Playoff, the program's sixth consecutive semifinal victory.

The Crimson Tide, who are seeking their second consecutive national title, will face either No. 2 Michigan or No. 3 Georgia in the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

“We just know how to fight, we know how to fight ’til the end,” running back Brian Robinson Jr. said. “We know how to come together as a team, as a unit. Man, we’re just, we’re just warriors. We fight to the end with everything we do. That’s why we’re going to win the natty and repeat.”

Comments / 7

Gerald Briggs
1d ago

As of now it looks like the Championship game is going to be Alabama and Georgia. Be safe and Blessed

Reply(6)
3
