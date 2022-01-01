ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s Marshall Fire already most destructive in state’s history

By Alex Rose
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzQ2j_0daEaagQ00

SUPERIOR, Colo. ( KDVR ) — In a matter of hours, the Marshall Fire burning south of Boulder destroyed more homes than any wildfire in Colorado state history.

High winds pushed the flames east, engulfing entire subdivisions and forcing tens of thousands of Coloradans to leave their homes.

According to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, more than 580 homes were burned as of Thursday evening. That count doesn’t include the homes that have burned in Louisville and other parts of Boulder County. It also doesn’t account for the businesses that have been impacted by the fire.

While the Marshall Fire may not be the largest in state history, when the damage is completely assessed, it could prove to be twice as destructive as the Black Forest Fire that burned in Southern Colorado nearly a decade ago.

Black Forest Fire

In 2013 in El Paso County, 511 homes were destroyed in the Black Forest Fire. Another 28 homes were damaged.

Two people died in the Black Forest Fire: Marc Herklotz, 52, and his wife, 50-year-old Robin Herklotz, according to the El Paso County coroner.

The two were in their garage apparently preparing to leave when they died.

The Black Forest Fire burned more than 14,000 acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0II5mh_0daEaagQ00
Black Forest Fire, June 13, 2013 (KDVR)

East Troublesome Fire

In 2020 in Grand County, 366 homes were destroyed in the East Troublesome Fire. It was one of several wildfires that year, and the second-largest wildfire in state history.

The East Troublesome Fire burned 193,812 acres. Only the Cameron Peak Fire burned more at 208,913 across on the other side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Lyle and Marylin Hileman both died in the fire. One year later, their son Glenn is working to turn their property into the dream home his parents wanted .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVu3y_0daEaagQ00
East Troublesome Fire (Christina Ardolino)

Waldo Canyon Fire

In 2012 in Southern Colorado, 346 homes were destroyed in the Waldo Canyon Fire.

The fire started June 23, three miles west of Colorado Springs. Three days later, it exploded in a firestorm eastward toward the city in extremely hot, dry, and windy conditions.

How to help with the Boulder County wildfires

Flames engulfed several neighborhoods. Two people were killed in their home. As many as 32,000 people were evacuated.

The Waldo Canyon Fire burned 18,500 acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45y7rQ_0daEaagQ00
Waldo Canyon Fire, June 26, 2012 (KDVR)

High Park Fire

In 2012 in northwest Larimer County, 259 homes were destroyed in the High Park Fire.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike and started burning on June 9. It was fully contained by June 30.

The fire burned more than 87,000 acres. A 62-year-old woman was killed in the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1loOzr_0daEaagQ00
High Park Fire, June 22, 2012 (KDVR)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Officials: Nearly 1K structures destroyed in Colorado fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes and other structures were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
City
Louisville, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#Weather#Marshall Fire#Kdvr#Coloradans#Black Forest Fire
WEHT/WTVW

Snow expected in Midwest as winter finally hits region

CHICAGO (AP) — The winter that took its time getting to the Midwest is finally expected to arrive on the first day of the new year. The National Weather Service reported that the snow could start falling late Saturday morning in and around Chicago and that as much as 9 inches of snow could fall […]
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

BCFD: Occupants of Gondola 2 successfully rescued from Sandia Peak Tram

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people are stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

The omicron wave in South Africa has officially ended

SOUTH AFRICA (WEHT) – Here is some good news to start 2022 off with – South Africa’s omicron wave has officially ended! Health officials from South Africa have said that their omicron wave has officially ended with no major spikes in deaths. Officials say the variant wave lasted about 4 weeks. Cases plummeted 30 percent […]
CORONAVIRUS
WEHT/WTVW

In nation at war with itself, one town tries cup of civility

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — When Maureen Donnelly Morris came from nearby Leesburg to open her café in Lovettsville, she got a warm welcome. Neighbors rallied to her aid. Divisions ripping at their town and their country were set aside. America’s thunderous rage felt distant. They sank posts for her parking signs. They brought solar lights […]
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
WEHT/WTVW

It was raining fish!… In Texas

TEXARKANA, Tx (WEHT) – It seemed like Texas’s weather forecast took an unexpected turn… because fish were falling from the sky! Small fish appeared to be dropping from the sky after a storm in the city of Texarkana. One person said he heard loud noises and looked outside, surprised to see fish falling from the […]
TEXAS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy