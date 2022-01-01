ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

State Police: Second suspect in Bradley Police shooting arrested

By Bradley Zimmerman
 1 day ago

BRADLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — A second suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a Bradley police officer has been arrested, the Illinois State Police announced Friday afternoon.

Accompanied by her attorney, 26-year-old Xandria Harris turned herself in at the Bradley Police Department at approximately 4 p.m. Harris is now in the custody of investigators from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3.

Another suspect, 25-year-old Darius Sullivan, was arrested in North Manchester, Ind. Friday morning. Arrangements are being made to extradite Sullivan to Kankakee County.

Suspect wanted in death of Bradley officer arrested in rural Indiana; another remains at-large

Harris and Sullivan are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the shooting death of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic.

Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey were responding to a report of barking dogs in an unattended car at the Comfort Inn on Illinois Highway 50 on Wednesday night. After finding the room where the car’s possible owner was staying, Rittmanic and Bailey had a conversation with several people inside the room. Both were then attacked and shot.

Rittmanic was later pronounced dead at the hospital while Bailey remains in critical condition.

“In a multi-jurisdictional effort, two alleged cop killers have been taken into custody today and will now face justice,” said ISP Director Brendan Kelly.  “The Law Enforcement family and the community lost a devoted officer, and another continues to fight for his life.  The ISP will continue to offer our prayers and support to the Bradley Police Department during this difficult time.”

Vito Ferrier
18h ago

awesome!! they need to be locked up. honestly he should have never been walking the streets. in 8 years racking up 43 priors, 8 of which are still open, makes one only wonder about the effectiveness of the Illinois legal system. in my opinion, our legal system 💯% failed these two brave officers. it's definitely time for a change!!!

WCIA

