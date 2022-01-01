OBJ throws shade at Browns, says he’s finally ‘having fun’ again

Thankful for a fresh start in Los Angeles, Rams receiver Odell Beckham has tallied four touchdowns in his last five games, one more than he had over his previous two seasons with Cleveland. "Over the last couple of years, I've felt deprived,” said the three-time Pro Bowler via ESPN Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry . “I've definitely missed the end zone for sure.”

Beckham, who missed most of last year with a torn ACL, has fit in seamlessly with the Rams, making the most of his newfound opportunity with 20 catches in six appearances for his new team. “I'm someone who I feel like I should score once or twice every single game,” said Beckham, who has been tasked with filling the void left by injured deep threat Robert Woods. “I feel like I can get 100 yards every single game.”

Beckham’s departure from Cleveland was not exactly amicable, with OBJ’s father taking aim at starting quarterback Baker Mayfield in a viral video. The 29-year-old was granted his release days later, eventually joining the Rams after a whirlwind courtship with interest from Los Angeles, New Orleans and Green Bay, among other suitors.

"I'm just happy that I'm at a place that I'm having fun within myself,” said Beckham, now on his third team in four seasons. “Just having fun playing football again.”

Despite his past success with the Giants, Beckham was never much of a factor in Cleveland, displaying little chemistry with Mayfield while rarely operating at 100 percent. “I find it funny, all the talks that ever been said about me being a me guy. People are going to say whatever but just have no idea,” said Beckham, accusing the media of portraying him as a high-maintenance narcissist with a deep selfish streak. “It's just funny, all the backlash that I get about the type of person that I am and this and that, and I think you just see me in an atmosphere where success is around, and like I said, these people are on pace for history.”

Beckham may not be the difference-maker he once was, though it’s hard to argue he’s showing much more life in L.A. than he ever did in Cleveland.

LISTEN NOW on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram