The Baylor Bears are Sugar Bowl Champions for the first time since 1957 while they set a program record with their 12th win of the season. Behind a dominant defense that controlled the high powered Ole Miss Rebels offensive attack, the Bears wore down the Rebels and exploded with 14-points in four minutes midway through the fourth quarter to take control of the game in a 21-7 victory.

