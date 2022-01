Flight cancellations due to workers getting infected with the omicron variant of Covid-19 continued to be a huge problem over the New Year's weekend. Over 3,800 global flights with 1,625 of those being domestic flights were canceled on New Year's Eve. That was followed by a New Year's Day where 4.514 total flights and 2,405 domestic flights were canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 HOURS AGO